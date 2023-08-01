New Orleans police chief candidates narrowed to 3 finalists
New Orleans officials released the names of the three finalists in the hunt for the city's next police chief.
Why it matters: The NOPD superintendent is responsible for policing a city that reclaimed the unfortunate title of the murder capital of the U.S. late last year.
- The force is also struggling to fill the ranks needed to protect the city and staff the many special events it hosts, including dozens of Mardi Gras parades.
- Michelle Woodfork has been filling in on an interim basis since Shaun Ferguson retired in December.
Driving the news: These are the finalists along with their initial profiles from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, which the city has hired to lead the national search.
- Thedrick Andres Sr., former police chief in Henderson, Nevada.
- Anne E. Kirkpatrick, former chief of police with the Oakland Police Department.
- Michelle M. Woodfork, interim superintendent of NOPD.
What they did: Six candidates participated in a two-day assessment in New Orleans with IACP and local stakeholders, and two later dropped out, city officials said.
- IACP turned over the test scores Monday, according to a statement from the city, but did not include scores from the candidates no longer seeking the position. The mayor's office said they have requested the scores.
- City officials then announced the finalists around 7pm Monday.
What's next: The three finalists will go through in-person interviews with Cantrell "in the coming weeks" while IACP "completes a full background investigation," the statement said.
- Once a finalist is selected, they will go before the City Council for the confirmation process.
- Cantrell's office anticipates "concluding the search in the coming months."
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.