New Orleans officials released the names of the three finalists in the hunt for the city's next police chief.

Why it matters: The NOPD superintendent is responsible for policing a city that reclaimed the unfortunate title of the murder capital of the U.S. late last year.

The force is also struggling to fill the ranks needed to protect the city and staff the many special events it hosts, including dozens of Mardi Gras parades.

Michelle Woodfork has been filling in on an interim basis since Shaun Ferguson retired in December.

Driving the news: These are the finalists along with their initial profiles from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, which the city has hired to lead the national search.

What they did: Six candidates participated in a two-day assessment in New Orleans with IACP and local stakeholders, and two later dropped out, city officials said.

IACP turned over the test scores Monday, according to a statement from the city, but did not include scores from the candidates no longer seeking the position. The mayor's office said they have requested the scores.

City officials then announced the finalists around 7pm Monday.

What's next: The three finalists will go through in-person interviews with Cantrell "in the coming weeks" while IACP "completes a full background investigation," the statement said.