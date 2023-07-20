1 hour ago - News

Meet the 6 candidates for New Orleans' police chief

Carlie Kollath Wells
New Orleans officials released the names of the six semifinalists vying to lead the city's police department late Wednesday, a week after politicians called on Mayor LaToya Cantrell to be more transparent with the search.

Why it matters: The NOPD superintendent is responsible for policing a city that reclaimed the unfortunate title of the murder capital of the U.S. late last year.

  • The force is also struggling to fill the ranks needed to protect the city and staff the many special events it hosts, including dozens of Mardi Gras parades.
  • Michelle Woodfork has been filling in on an interim basis since Shaun Ferguson retired in December.

Driving the news: These are the six candidates along with their resumes, according to a statement from the city.

What's next: The semifinalists will participate in a two-day assessment in New Orleans on Thursday and Friday to whittle the list down to the finalists.

  • International Association of Chiefs of Police, which the mayor's administration contracted to lead the national search, will take point on the assessments.
  • The candidates will be evaluated on technical competence and appropriate fit for the position, according to a statement from the mayor's office.
  • Public safety stakeholders will participate in the assessment, including one City Council member, the mayor says.
  • Each of the finalists will interview with the mayor and other "senior members of the administration," according to the mayor's office.
  • The final candidate will go before the City Council for the confirmation process.
