New Orleans officials released the names of the six semifinalists vying to lead the city's police department late Wednesday, a week after politicians called on Mayor LaToya Cantrell to be more transparent with the search.

Why it matters: The NOPD superintendent is responsible for policing a city that reclaimed the unfortunate title of the murder capital of the U.S. late last year.

The force is also struggling to fill the ranks needed to protect the city and staff the many special events it hosts, including dozens of Mardi Gras parades.

Michelle Woodfork has been filling in on an interim basis since Shaun Ferguson retired in December.

Driving the news: These are the six candidates along with their resumes, according to a statement from the city.

What's next: The semifinalists will participate in a two-day assessment in New Orleans on Thursday and Friday to whittle the list down to the finalists.