Meet the 6 candidates for New Orleans' police chief
New Orleans officials released the names of the six semifinalists vying to lead the city's police department late Wednesday, a week after politicians called on Mayor LaToya Cantrell to be more transparent with the search.
Why it matters: The NOPD superintendent is responsible for policing a city that reclaimed the unfortunate title of the murder capital of the U.S. late last year.
- The force is also struggling to fill the ranks needed to protect the city and staff the many special events it hosts, including dozens of Mardi Gras parades.
- Michelle Woodfork has been filling in on an interim basis since Shaun Ferguson retired in December.
Driving the news: These are the six candidates along with their resumes, according to a statement from the city.
- Thedrick Andres Sr., former police chief in Henderson, Nev.
- DeShawn T. Beaufort, commanding officer of the detective bureau with the Philadelphia Police Department
- David Franklin, former chief of staff at the Albuquerque Police Department
- Anne E. Kirkpatrick, former chief of police with the Oakland Police Department
- Jarad L. Phelps, deputy chief of police with the Prince William County Police Department
- Michelle M. Woodfork, interim superintendent of NOPD
What's next: The semifinalists will participate in a two-day assessment in New Orleans on Thursday and Friday to whittle the list down to the finalists.
- International Association of Chiefs of Police, which the mayor's administration contracted to lead the national search, will take point on the assessments.
- The candidates will be evaluated on technical competence and appropriate fit for the position, according to a statement from the mayor's office.
- Public safety stakeholders will participate in the assessment, including one City Council member, the mayor says.
- Each of the finalists will interview with the mayor and other "senior members of the administration," according to the mayor's office.
- The final candidate will go before the City Council for the confirmation process.
