Louisiana lawmakers look to override vetoes of bills targeting LGBTQ+ community
Louisiana lawmakers are convening at the state Capitol Tuesday in hopes of overturning Gov. John Bel Edwards' veto of a bill that bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
Driving the news: Lawmakers also are focusing on overriding the Democratic governor's vetoes of two other bills that target the LGBTQ+ community.
- They can take up any of the 25 bills and additional budget line items he vetoed.
Worth nothing: This is the state's third veto session since 1974.
- Only one bill has had a successful override — Edwards' veto of a congressional redistricting bill was overturned last year, the Associated Press notes.
- The issue is now back in the court system after a Supreme Court ruling last month.
How it works: A veto override session is automatically scheduled when the governor vetoes a bill, per AP, but lawmakers usually cancel it.
- They voted not to cancel this year.
- Lawmakers need a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate to override the governor. Republicans hold a two-thirds majority in both.
Catch up quick: These are the primary bills in contention. They passed in both chambers but were vetoed by the governor.
- Health care: House Bill 648 bans gender-affirming health care, such as hormone treatments or puberty-blocking drugs, to anyone younger than 18.
- "Don't Say Gay": The so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill (House Bill 466) prohibits discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in K-12 public schools.
- Pronouns: House Bill 81, called the "Given Name Act" by its author, restricts students' preferred names and pronouns.
The big picture: The discussion is part of a national debate that has heated up in recent years to include everything from bathroom bills to sports regulation to restrictions on drag performances.
- The ACLU says it is tracking 491 anti-LGBTQ+ bills nationally.
Zoom in: New Orleans has one of the country's largest concentrations of LGBTQ+ people, with 4.7% of the adult population identifying as members of the community, according to an analysis from UCLA's Williams Institute.
What's next: The veto override session starts at noon Tuesday and is limited to five days.
