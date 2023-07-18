Louisiana lawmakers look to override vetoes of bills targeting LGBTQ+ community

Louisiana lawmakers are convening at the state Capitol Tuesday in hopes of overturning Gov. John Bel Edwards' veto of a bill that bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Driving the news: Lawmakers also are focusing on overriding the Democratic governor's vetoes of two other bills that target the LGBTQ+ community.

They can take up any of the 25 bills and additional budget line items he vetoed.

Worth nothing: This is the state's third veto session since 1974.

Only one bill has had a successful override — Edwards' veto of a congressional redistricting bill was overturned last year, the Associated Press notes.

The issue is now back in the court system after a Supreme Court ruling last month.

How it works: A veto override session is automatically scheduled when the governor vetoes a bill, per AP, but lawmakers usually cancel it.

They voted not to cancel this year.

Lawmakers need a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate to override the governor. Republicans hold a two-thirds majority in both.

Catch up quick: These are the primary bills in contention. They passed in both chambers but were vetoed by the governor.

Health care: House Bill 648 bans gender-affirming health care, such as hormone treatments or puberty-blocking drugs, to anyone younger than 18.

House Bill 648 bans gender-affirming health care, such as hormone treatments or puberty-blocking drugs, to anyone younger than 18. "Don't Say Gay": The so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill (House Bill 466) prohibits discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in K-12 public schools.

Pronouns: House Bill 81, called the "Given Name Act" by its author, restricts students' preferred names and pronouns.

The big picture: The discussion is part of a national debate that has heated up in recent years to include everything from bathroom bills to sports regulation to restrictions on drag performances.

The ACLU says it is tracking 491 anti-LGBTQ+ bills nationally.

Zoom in: New Orleans has one of the country's largest concentrations of LGBTQ+ people, with 4.7% of the adult population identifying as members of the community, according to an analysis from UCLA's Williams Institute.

What's next: The veto override session starts at noon Tuesday and is limited to five days.