Chef Mason Hereford has three restaurants in New Orleans. Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Chef Mason Hereford’s collection of restaurants grew this spring with the opening of Hungry Eyes. And signs are, he’s not done yet.

Why it matters: Hereford opened Turkey and the Wolf about seven years ago, bringing a fine dining sensibility to a more approachable, rules-free setting.

Since then, he and his partners have opened Molly’s Rise and Shine, and, most recently, the '80’s-themed Magazine Street restaurant Hungry Eyes.

Where he went to school: Hereford is from Virginia, and after moving to New Orleans, he started working in the kitchen at Fat Harry’s. From there, he leveled up to serving as chef de cuisine at Coquette before going his own way.

Zoom in: Throughout the pandemic, Hereford also became a vocal advocate for establishing more equitable workplaces within the restaurant industry.

In his own restaurants, that has looked like creating restaurants with tight staffing requirements, extending ownership equity to partners and sharing the credit for each place’s success.

Why he loves merch: “I just made our own custom take on a vintage McDonald’s plate for Turkey and the Wolf,” Hereford tells Axios.

“It’s so fun to make merch, and it’s so fun to work with artists. I’m excited to have matchbooks and pens [at Hungry Eyes], things we don’t have at the other restaurants that are functional.”

The street he’d fix: “Felicity Street going toward the river from Magazine.”

His favorite snoball flavor: “Satsuma cardamom with condensed milk on top” at Hansen’s Sno-Bliz.

He goes here once a week: “Houston’s. The martinis always get a refreshed glass, and it’s extremely reliable. You drink your martini, and halfway through it, they refresh it with a new chilled glass.”