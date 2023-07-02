Oprah Winfrey, left, and Caroline Wanga, the CEO of Essence, speak onstage during Essence Fest on June 30, in New Orleans. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Essence.

A memorable Essence Fest, which has attracted thousands to New Orleans, wraps up Monday.

Why it matters: New Orleans hosts Essence Fest each year, with the event being a "celebration of the contributions of the Black community through business, music, and more," Essence organizers said in a statement.

About 250,000 attend in person annually, organizers say.

The latest: Here are some of the highlights so far from 2023.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage at Essence Fest at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Essence

Vice President Kamala Harris used her two discussions at Essence to condemn recent Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action, student loan forgiveness and abortion.

Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson and Blitz Bazawule speak onstage during Essence Fest on June 30. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Essence.

🎬 Oprah Winfrey, Taraji P. Henson and the cast of the new version of "The Color Purple" said the movie, which hits theaters Christmas Day, will be different because "it's told by us," meaning Black directors, actors and other creatives.

Taraji P. Henson and the cast of the new version of "The Color Purple" said the movie, which hits theaters Christmas Day, will be different because "it's told by us," meaning Black directors, actors and other creatives. Oprah encouraged everyone to wear purple to the theater.

Juvenile performs during Essence at Caesars Superdome on June 30. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images.

👀 Juvenile, who was added to the Essence lineup after calling out organizers for leaving out New Orleans artists, invited the crowd at the Superdome to his own event Sunday. Hustle recognizes hustle.

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown perform on stage at Essence Music Festival on July 1, at Caesars Superdome. Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/FilmMagic for Getty.

🧥 Big Boi and Sleepy Brown wore long, fur-trimmed coats during their Superdome show as the city endured an extended heat wave. Brave souls.

Missy Elliott performs during Essence on July 1. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage for Getty.

🎂 Missy Elliott and Fantasia celebrated their birthdays at Essence and were serenaded at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and the Superdome.

Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform during Essence at Caesars Superdome on June 30. Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence

🎤 Lauryn Hill surprised concertgoers with a cameo from Wyclef Jean, her former Fugees bandmate.

Rev. Al Sharpton, left, and Marc H. Morial speak onstage during Essence Fest at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Essence.

📸 Celebs were spotted at Essence, including Rosario Dawson, Kimora Lee Simmons, Chandra Wilson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Kelly Rowland, Tabitha Brown, Ludacris, Ice-T, Ginuwine, Amara La Negra and more.