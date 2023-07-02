11 mins ago - Culture
In photos: Oprah graces the stage at Essence Fest and other highlights
A memorable Essence Fest, which has attracted thousands to New Orleans, wraps up Monday.
Why it matters: New Orleans hosts Essence Fest each year, with the event being a "celebration of the contributions of the Black community through business, music, and more," Essence organizers said in a statement.
- About 250,000 attend in person annually, organizers say.
The latest: Here are some of the highlights so far from 2023.
- Vice President Kamala Harris used her two discussions at Essence to condemn recent Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action, student loan forgiveness and abortion.
- 🎬 Oprah Winfrey, Taraji P. Henson and the cast of the new version of "The Color Purple" said the movie, which hits theaters Christmas Day, will be different because "it's told by us," meaning Black directors, actors and other creatives.
- Oprah encouraged everyone to wear purple to the theater.
- 👀 Juvenile, who was added to the Essence lineup after calling out organizers for leaving out New Orleans artists, invited the crowd at the Superdome to his own event Sunday. Hustle recognizes hustle.
- 🧥 Big Boi and Sleepy Brown wore long, fur-trimmed coats during their Superdome show as the city endured an extended heat wave. Brave souls.
- 🎂 Missy Elliott and Fantasia celebrated their birthdays at Essence and were serenaded at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and the Superdome.
- 🎤 Lauryn Hill surprised concertgoers with a cameo from Wyclef Jean, her former Fugees bandmate.
- 🍤 Janet Yellen, the secretary of the treasury, ate a shrimp poboy at Domilise's before her talk at Essence.
- 👑 Disney unveiled a new outfit for Princess Tiana for her upcoming Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride at Disney World and Disneyland. Tiana is based on New Orleans icon Leah Chase.
- 📸 Celebs were spotted at Essence, including Rosario Dawson, Kimora Lee Simmons, Chandra Wilson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Kelly Rowland, Tabitha Brown, Ludacris, Ice-T, Ginuwine, Amara La Negra and more.
