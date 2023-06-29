Share on email (opens in new window)

Kamala Harris, vice president of the United States, speaks during the Global Black Economic Forum at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture on June 29, 2023, in New Orleans. Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE.

Vice President Kamala Harris shared her "deep disappointment" for the Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling during a speech Thursday in New Orleans.

Why it matters: The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that colleges can't explicitly consider applicants' race in admissions.

The ruling will force colleges to reimagine the admissions process and likely jeopardize the representation of Black and Latino students on campuses, write Axios' Erin Doherty and April Rubin.

What she's saying: "It is in so very many ways a denial of opportunity," Harris said of the ruling, while encouraging the audience to read the "brilliant" dissenting opinion written by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

"There is no question we have so much work to do."

Driving the news: Harris was at the Global Black Economic Forum at the Four Seasons, along with other dignitaries and business leaders.

The forum is happening all weekend as part of Essence Fest.

Watch the livestream.

The latest: Harris will be speaking at Essence Fest on Friday about reproductive health.

Essence has free workshops, discussions, fashion shows and other public events at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center through the weekend.

Meanwhile, Missy Elliott, Ms. Lauren Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Juvenile, Eve, Janelle Monáe, Ludacris, Monica and others will perform at the Caesars Superdome, starting Friday night.

