Rosie’s on the Roof. Photo: Courtesy of Rosie's on the Roof/Higgins Hotel

There’s something inherently swanky about a rooftop bar, and these four options in New Orleans embody that vibe.

Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick pre-dinner cocktail or planning to while away an evening watching the sunset, we have you covered.

Of note: New Orleans is also home to many great rooftop pool bars.

Details: Formerly known as the Monkey Board, this bar sits at the top of the CBD (literally) above the Troubadour Hotel. The menu includes drinks and some smaller bites, like a fig and prosciutto flatbread, a cheese board and wings.

Where to find it: 1111 Gravier St.

Details: Above the famed Pontchartrain Hotel, Hot Tin has the only rooftop bar in the Lower Garden District, promising a view of the city skyline.

Fair warning: On the most beautiful New Orleans nights, you could be up for a wait to get in.

Where to find it: 2031 St. Charles Ave.

Details: Expect plenty of cushy lounge chairs, a full menu and a midcentury loft-style design to echo the National World War II Museum’s Higgins Hotel, which sits below.

Where to find it: 1000 Magazine St.

Details: This multiuse venue plays host to weddings, live music performances, a weekend lounge and a restaurant Monday through Thursday.

Oh, and it’s got a sweet rooftop for great views from the Bywater.

Where to find it: 3014 Dauphine St.

