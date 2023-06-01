4 best rooftop bars in New Orleans
There’s something inherently swanky about a rooftop bar, and these four options in New Orleans embody that vibe.
- Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick pre-dinner cocktail or planning to while away an evening watching the sunset, we have you covered.
Of note: New Orleans is also home to many great rooftop pool bars.
Ingenue
Details: Formerly known as the Monkey Board, this bar sits at the top of the CBD (literally) above the Troubadour Hotel. The menu includes drinks and some smaller bites, like a fig and prosciutto flatbread, a cheese board and wings.
Where to find it: 1111 Gravier St.
Hot Tin
Details: Above the famed Pontchartrain Hotel, Hot Tin has the only rooftop bar in the Lower Garden District, promising a view of the city skyline.
- Fair warning: On the most beautiful New Orleans nights, you could be up for a wait to get in.
Where to find it: 2031 St. Charles Ave.
Rosie’s on the Roof
Details: Expect plenty of cushy lounge chairs, a full menu and a midcentury loft-style design to echo the National World War II Museum’s Higgins Hotel, which sits below.
Where to find it: 1000 Magazine St.
Capulet
Details: This multiuse venue plays host to weddings, live music performances, a weekend lounge and a restaurant Monday through Thursday.
- Oh, and it’s got a sweet rooftop for great views from the Bywater.
Where to find it: 3014 Dauphine St.
