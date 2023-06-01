13 mins ago - Things to Do

4 best rooftop bars in New Orleans

Chelsea Brasted
rooftop bar with a view of the city of new orleans

Rosie’s on the Roof. Photo: Courtesy of Rosie's on the Roof/Higgins Hotel

There’s something inherently swanky about a rooftop bar, and these four options in New Orleans embody that vibe.

  • Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick pre-dinner cocktail or planning to while away an evening watching the sunset, we have you covered.

Of note: New Orleans is also home to many great rooftop pool bars.

Ingenue

Details: Formerly known as the Monkey Board, this bar sits at the top of the CBD (literally) above the Troubadour Hotel. The menu includes drinks and some smaller bites, like a fig and prosciutto flatbread, a cheese board and wings.

Where to find it: 1111 Gravier St.

Hot Tin

Details: Above the famed Pontchartrain Hotel, Hot Tin has the only rooftop bar in the Lower Garden District, promising a view of the city skyline.

  • Fair warning: On the most beautiful New Orleans nights, you could be up for a wait to get in.

Where to find it: 2031 St. Charles Ave.

Rosie’s on the Roof

Details: Expect plenty of cushy lounge chairs, a full menu and a midcentury loft-style design to echo the National World War II Museum’s Higgins Hotel, which sits below.

Where to find it: 1000 Magazine St.

Capulet

Details: This multiuse venue plays host to weddings, live music performances, a weekend lounge and a restaurant Monday through Thursday.

  • Oh, and it’s got a sweet rooftop for great views from the Bywater.

Where to find it: 3014 Dauphine St.

