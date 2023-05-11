How to celebrate Mother's Day in New Orleans this weekend

Members of the Original Big Seven Social Aid & Pleasure Club march in the 7th Ward on June 1, 2013. Photo: Rusty Costanza/Getty Images

Have you called your mom lately?

Driving the news: This Sunday is Mother's Day, so here's your reminder to buy some flowers and make plans to spoil the mom (or motherly figure) in your life.

🍽️ Get your table: Mother's Day is always a popular day for local restaurants, so now's the time to snag reservations, if you haven't already. Here are some options from our list of 14 places we love for brunching it up that still had tables available as of Thursday:

🎵 Yeah, but she's a cool mom: The Music Box Village is hosting a special Mother's Day show with Meschiya Lake.

Snag tickets for the show. Food will be sold separately.

🎷 And after brunch: The Original Big Seven Social Aid and Pleasure Club's Mother's Day second-line begins at 1pm.

🙅 Alternatively: Mother's Day isn't for everyone, especially for those navigating loss of any kind. If that's you, we hope you find some peace and joy this weekend. Here are three other ways to spend your Sunday:

Pick up some pastries and coffees at Ayu Bakehouse and take a walk through Crescent Park.