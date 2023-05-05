Share on email (opens in new window)

Louisiana's most sought-after high school senior made his decision Friday on where he'll go to college.

Driving the news: International High School's Dennis Maliq Barnes is headed to Cornell University in New York. The 16-year-old student made his choice after receiving more than $10 million in scholarship offers and acceptances at 188 colleges.

Catch up quick: Barnes made headlines in the past two weeks when he beat out Lafayette student Normandie Cormier's 2019 record-setting $8.7 million in scholarships.

What's next: Barnes heads to Cornell in the fall, planning to pursue a dual degree in computer science and criminal justice.