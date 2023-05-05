With 188 college acceptances, New Orleans student picks Cornell
Louisiana's most sought-after high school senior made his decision Friday on where he'll go to college.
Driving the news: International High School's Dennis Maliq Barnes is headed to Cornell University in New York. The 16-year-old student made his choice after receiving more than $10 million in scholarship offers and acceptances at 188 colleges.
Catch up quick: Barnes made headlines in the past two weeks when he beat out Lafayette student Normandie Cormier's 2019 record-setting $8.7 million in scholarships.
What's next: Barnes heads to Cornell in the fall, planning to pursue a dual degree in computer science and criminal justice.
- He's already got a jumpstart, having dually enrolled at Southern University of New Orleans for the past two years, earning enough credits to start college as a second-semester freshman.
