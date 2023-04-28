New Orleans student scores $9M in scholarships from 180 colleges

International High School senior Dennis Maliq Barnes expects to make a decision about where he'll attend college by May 2. Photo: Courtesy of International High School

A New Orleans high school student set a new record for raking in $9 million in college scholarship offers among 180 college acceptance letters.

Why it matters: It's fun to see a local student do so well. And he's not done yet, with new offers continuing to arrive from the more than 200 schools where he applied.

He's probably going to need a bigger mailbox.

That's some resume: International High School student Dennis Maliq Barnes is a senior at just 16 years old, having been promoted to the 10th and 11th grades ahead of schedule.

Barnes has a 4.98 GPA, according to the school, and served as executive president of the National Honor Societies.

He's also fluent in Spanish, having received an official qualification known as "Diplomas en Español" from the Institute Cervantes on behalf of Spain's Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports.

And he’s gotten a jumpstart on his college degree, having been dually enrolled at Southern University of New Orleans for the past two years.

What he's saying to other students: "The road to a successful future is to plan ahead, network with the collegiate partners, and know that if you can see your vision, you can achieve your goal," Barnes says.

Louisiana record setters: Barnes' haul beats out Lafayette student Normandie Cormier's 2019 record-setting $8.7 million in scholarship.

The Guinness Book of World Records has been contacted about Barnes’ new record, the release says.

What's next: Barnes expects to make his decision about where he'll attend college by May 2, then he’ll graduate with his class May 24.