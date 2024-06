Pat Sajak will preside over his final round of "Wheel of Fortune" Friday night after more than 40 years at the helm of the classic game show. Fun fact: His road to the "Wheel" passed through Nashville. One of Sajak's early broadcast jobs was as a weekend weatherman and host at WSMV in the 1970s. He also worked as a DJ at WSM radio.

Flashback: Sajak remembered packing up all of his things and moving to Nashville from Kentucky in the 1970s during a recent interview with his daughter.

He initially worked the front desk at a Howard Johnson's. It was down the road from the WSMV studio, where he was a frequent visitor.

"I would go there about once a week and beg for work," he said. Eventually, he got a job.

What he's saying: "I did a lot of stuff and learned a lot about television" in Nashville, Sajak said.

WSMV reports Sajak left the TV station in 1977 to work in Los Angeles. A few years later, he was tapped to host "Wheel."

The intrigue: Sajak briefly hosted a late-night talk show from 1989-1990. He brought his WSMV buddy, the legendary late anchor Dan Miller, along for the ride as his on-air sidekick. They reminisced about their Nashville roots when Dolly Parton stopped by the show.

"I do remember you guys," Parton said. "I became a big fan of yours."

She described Sajak delivering one of his weather reports while wearing a clown collar.

"It's stuff like that that got me to Hollywood, folks," Sajak said.

How to watch: "Wheel of Fortune" will air Sajak's last episode at 6:30pm Friday on WKRN.