Tennessee extents FAFSA deadline again

Tennessee has extended its deadline to apply for federal student aid until Aug. 1 to accommodate an especially chaotic year. Why it matters: A new streamlined version of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid was supposed to simplify a confusing and intimidating process this year. But the rollout was marred by glitches that kept some students from applying. Tennessee officials say the extension will allow them to help those students and families.

State of play: The federal government delayed the release of the new FAFSA. Once it was available, many families faced unexpected challenges logging in and submitting the online form.

Tennessee repeatedly postponed its FAFSA deadline to accommodate those roadblocks.

The state remains a national leader for FAFSA completions, but numbers are down year over year.

What they're saying: "It's just been a really bad rollout of ultimately a good thing," Steven Gentile, the executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, tells Axios.

Gentile says the form should prove easier for families once the initial kinks are ironed out.

In the meantime, THEC is assisting families through webinars, online guides and a phone hotline (1-800-342-1663).

Between the lines: Completing the FAFSA is a cumbersome but critical step toward paying for higher education. Families must file to get need-based federal aid and participate in state scholarship programs.

By the numbers: Tennessee has generally done a good job helping students complete the FAFSA. So far this year, the National College Attainment Network reports that 56% of the state's graduating high school seniors have completed their applications.

That's the highest rate in the country and well above the nationwide rate of 42.5%.

Completion rates are higher among Tennessee Promise applicants, who must file in order to attend community or technical college tuition-free.

Yes, but: Tennessee's numbers still lag compared to last year.

The latest: The state recently received a $1 million grant to help close the gap with a media campaign and other outreach.

"We've got the summer to make up some ground," Gentile says. "So we are optimistic."

The bottom line: Krissy DeAlejandro, who leads the tnAchieves organization that promotes college access and completion, urges students not to be sidelined by "noise" surrounding the FAFSA this year.