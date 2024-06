Nicole Kidman at the Met Gala last month. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images

The Belcourt Theatre will show a series of Nicole Kidman's notable movies to celebrate the Nashville actress being honored with the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award. Why it matters: Kidman personally selected the eight films, which will begin showing on June 26.

Worthy of your time: Kidman chose "To Die For," "Birth," "Eyes Wide Shut," "The Others," "Rabbit Hole," "Cold Mountain," "Dogville" and "Moulin Rouge!".

What they're saying: "It's our pleasure to present these eight films that run the gamut and cover a wide swath of her career, from the mid '90s films that would seal her stardom to her first film as producer, from large-scale Hollywood showstoppers to boundary-pushing work with some of cinema's most revered filmmakers," Belcourt programming director Toby Leonard said in a press release.