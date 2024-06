Share on email (opens in new window)

President Biden speaking in the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden's executive order to address illegal border crossings brought Tennessee's top immigrants-rights group together with conservative U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn in opposition, though they criticized the plan for opposing reasons.

State of play: Biden chose to sign the executive order after congressional gridlock doomed border-related legislation.

Axios' Stef W. Kight reports that under the order, migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border will be largely cut off from accessing the U.S. asylum system.

A senior administration official told reporters Tuesday that removal to Mexico or a migrant's home country could happen as fast as in a matter of hours under the new order.

The intrigue: Lisa Sherman Luna, executive director of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, called Biden's executive order "a clear choice of politics over people."

"Not only does today's executive order take our already dysfunctional and outdated immigration system in the wrong direction, but it completely betrays our values as a welcoming nation that provides refuge and opportunity to our neighbors," Sherman Luna said in a press release.

In a press conference with other GOP senators, Blackburn called the executive order a "political gimmick."

"Biden's executive order is a last ditch effort ahead of November to trick Americans into believing he cares about border security," she said on X. "Sadly for him, the American people know the truth. Biden created the border crisis."

Go deeper: The ACLU intends to sue over the executive order.