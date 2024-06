CMA Fest launched as a way for country music fans to meet their favorite stars, but it has evolved into a downtown tourism colossus. From its humble beginnings at the fairgrounds as Fan Fair to its current iteration as a massive concert spectacular at Nissan Stadium, we're looking back at CMA Fest through the years.

Billy Ray Cyrus sweats onstage in 1992. Photo: Laura Levine/Corbis via Getty Images

Brad Paisley shreds on guitar in 2002. Photo: Rusty Russell/Getty Images

Garth Brooks and George Jones backstage in 1991. Photo: Beth Gwinn/Getty Images

Martina McBride in 2002. Photo: Rusty Russell/Getty Images

Ascending singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in 2007. Photo: Rusty Russell/Getty Images

Tell us: Email [email protected] to let us know your favorite CMA Fest memories. Or do you celebrate each year by avoiding the festival altogether?

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Growing up in Nashville, I was always excited by the events going on at the fringes of the festival. Attending Trisha Yearwood's 2006 fan club party was a teenage dream come true.