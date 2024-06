U.S. Rep. John Rose's speech from the House floor got national attention yesterday, but no one was looking at the congressman.

Instead, all eyes were on Rose's son Guy.

Zoom in: Guy smiled and made silly faces throughout his father's remarks.

Rose, a Republican who represents part of Nashville in Congress, was speaking against former President Trump's felony conviction

What he's saying: "This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother," Rose said on X.

Watch the video

Screenshot: C-SPAN