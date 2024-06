Share on email (opens in new window)

Ina Garten at last month's Webby Awards. Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

Food Network star and cookbook maven Ina Garten is coming to Nashville as part of an 11-date book tour promoting her new memoir. What's happening: During the Nashville event, Garten will have an on-stage conversation with author Ann Patchett, who owns Parnassus Books.

Celebrities guiding the conversations in other cities include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Frances McDormand and Laura Linney.

Garten said this will be her first book tour in seven years.

Yes, but: Tickets for the Nashville event, which will take place Dec. 12 at Montgomery Bell Academy, sold out within hours.

In a social media post, Parnassus reported a few more tickets might be released on the event website in the week or two before the conversation.

💭 Nate here: I called Adam not long after sunrise to break the surprise news of Garten's visit.