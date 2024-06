Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

May 31, 2024 - Things to Do

Smokey Robinson sings at a show last year. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Byron Allen AMG/TheGRIO Awards

The summer concert season is upon us, and it's slightly cheaper than last year. Here's a look at what's coming up in June.

🤠June 1: Lainey Wilson at Ascend Amphitheater

🐭 June 2: Pixies and Modest Mouse at Ascend Amphitheater

➡️ June 3: Niall Horan at Bridgestone Arena

🎤 June 5: Randy Travis with vocalist James Dupré at Ryman Auditorium

🎉 June 6-9: CMA Fest featuring dozens of country stars throughout the city

🔥 June 12: James Taylor at Bridgestone Arena

🎭 June 13-15: Tituss Burgess with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

🎻 June 20-21: Smokey Robinson with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

🎸 June 23: Alanis Morissette at Bridgestone Arena

🤝 June 28: Joey Fatone & AJ McLean at Ryman Auditorium

🪩 June 29: Sarah McLachlan at Ascend Amphitheater

🏟️ June 29: Zach Bryan at Nissan Stadium