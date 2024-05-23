12 mins ago - News

The Setlist: Rep. Mitchell sues Election Commission

headshot
Illustration of a retro microphone. Some of the slits have been replaced with "The Setlist."

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

⚖️ State Rep. Bo Mitchell, a Nashville Democrat, sued the Davidson County Election Commission yesterday over its vote to certify the qualifying petition of his Republican opponent.

  • Mitchell claims his opponent, Metro Councilmember Jennifer Frensley Webb, didn't collect enough legal signatures to qualify for the ballot. (Tennessean)

A Shelby County judge blocked an effort to put Elvis Presley's Graceland estate up for sale. (The Associated Press)

🛝 Nashville's city parks have improved in an annual nationwide ranking following an increase in city spending. (WPLN)

avatar

