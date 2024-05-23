The Setlist: Rep. Mitchell sues Election Commission

⚖️ State Rep. Bo Mitchell, a Nashville Democrat, sued the Davidson County Election Commission yesterday over its vote to certify the qualifying petition of his Republican opponent.

Mitchell claims his opponent, Metro Councilmember Jennifer Frensley Webb, didn't collect enough legal signatures to qualify for the ballot. ( Tennessean

❌ A Shelby County judge blocked an effort to put Elvis Presley's Graceland estate up for sale. (The Associated Press)

🛝 Nashville's city parks have improved in an annual nationwide ranking following an increase in city spending. (WPLN)