Council rejects Morgan Wallen's bar sign

Morgan Wallen's new Nashville bar will not have one of the large neon signs that jut out over the sidewalk at many other honky-tonks on Lower Broadway.

Driving the news: The Metro Council this week denied a request to install a 20-foot sign bearing Wallen's name on the edge of the Fourth Avenue North building where the bar is located.

Some council members said they were casting no votes because of Wallen's recent arrest on Lower Broadway and his use of a racial slur in 2021.

Flashback: Police arrested Wallen last month and accused him of throwing a chair off the roof of another downtown bar. The chair allegedly fell on the sidewalk near officers.

Days later, Wallen said "I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

What they're saying: "I don't want to see a billboard up with the name of a person who's throwing chairs off of balconies and who is saying racial slurs," Councilmember Delishia Porterfield said during the Tuesday council meeting.

Porterfield was one of 30 council members who voted against a resolution that would have allowed the sign. Three voted yes.

Zoom out: Councilmember Jacob Kupin, who represents the downtown area and was one of the yes votes, acknowledged his colleagues' concerns.

"It struck me that we're putting up a sign with someone's name on it who has not been a good actor downtown," he said while introducing the measure.

But he said he voted to approve the sign because the company that will run the bar has been a good partner downtown and because Wallen has sought to make amends.

What's next: Morgan Wallen's This Bar is set to open this weekend.