Tennessee and Vanderbilt baseball push for NCAA tournament

The Tennessee and Vanderbilt baseball teams entered the postseason at opposite ends of the spectrum.
Why it matters: With the SEC tournament underway, it's go-time for the two powerhouse programs. After Vanderbilt won its opening round game, the in-state rivals will meet in the SEC tournament Wednesday.
Tennessee finished the regular season 46-10 overall, including 22-8 in the mighty SEC. Vanderbilt entered the conference tourney with a record of 35-20 overall and 13-17 in SEC games.
State of play: The Volunteers are surging and seem poised for a run to the College World Series, while the Commodores are in a dogfight to extend their streak of 17 consecutive NCAA tournament regionals appearances.