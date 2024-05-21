The Setlist: Kid Rock's Rolling Stone interview
Kid Rock allegedly took out a gun and said a racial slur during an interview with Rolling Stone. (Rolling Stone)
🐕 Nashville's city-run animal shelter is over capacity and is not currently accepting owner surrenders. (WPLN)
⚾ Retired pitcher Dave Stewart parted ways with Music City Baseball, the group working to bring an MLB franchise to Nashville, in November over "philosophical differences." (Tennessean)
