May 21, 2024 - News

The Setlist: Kid Rock's Rolling Stone interview

headshot
Illustration of the "Batman building" in Nashville with a bat-signal, with a note instead of a bat, shining on it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Kid Rock allegedly took out a gun and said a racial slur during an interview with Rolling Stone. (Rolling Stone)

🐕 Nashville's city-run animal shelter is over capacity and is not currently accepting owner surrenders. (WPLN)

Retired pitcher Dave Stewart parted ways with Music City Baseball, the group working to bring an MLB franchise to Nashville, in November over "philosophical differences." (Tennessean)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Nashville in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more