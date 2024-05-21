Metro Council preview: Construction safety plan on agenda

Metro Council will consider legislation tonight to create a new board to oversee worker issues on city construction projects.

Zoom in: Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda, the lead sponsor, calls her legislation "Build It Right." The bill is up for its first of three votes at the meeting.

The bill would create a contract and compliance board to investigate issues such as wage theft and workplace safety on Metro projects.

The Nashville Banner reports

What we're watching: Council will begin considering O'Connell's proposed budget this evening. Some changes from budget and finance committee chair Delishia Porterfield are likely.

The intrigue: A plan to make the riverfront safer will also be up for debate.