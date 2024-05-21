Metro Council preview: Construction safety plan on agenda

What we're watching: Council will begin considering O'Connell's proposed budget this evening. Some changes from budget and finance committee chair Delishia Porterfield are likely.
The intrigue: A plan to make the riverfront safer will also be up for debate.
Following the death of college student Riley Strain, Metro Councilmember Jacob Kupin proposed that city departments collaborate on a study to determine how to increase safety, security, housing resources and cleanliness of the Cumberland River in the downtown area.