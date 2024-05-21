May 21, 2024 - Politics

Metro Council preview: Construction safety plan on agenda

Illustration of a steamroller about to flatten legislation.

Metro Council will consider legislation tonight to create a new board to oversee worker issues on city construction projects.

Zoom in: Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda, the lead sponsor, calls her legislation "Build It Right." The bill is up for its first of three votes at the meeting.

  • The bill would create a contract and compliance board to investigate issues such as wage theft and workplace safety on Metro projects.
  • The Nashville Banner reports Mayor O'Connell has offered early support for the proposal.

What we're watching: Council will begin considering O'Connell's proposed budget this evening. Some changes from budget and finance committee chair Delishia Porterfield are likely.

The intrigue: A plan to make the riverfront safer will also be up for debate.

  • Following the death of college student Riley Strain, Metro Councilmember Jacob Kupin proposed that city departments collaborate on a study to determine how to increase safety, security, housing resources and cleanliness of the Cumberland River in the downtown area.
