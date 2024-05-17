Transportation plan gets new cost estimate

Mayor Freddie O'Connell's transportation improvement program will require $6.93 billion in total tax revenue in its first 15 years, according to an independent accountant's report released Thursday. Why it matters: The city's legal department is fine-tuning the referendum language that will appear on the ballot and deciding whether to include that estimate, according to a mayor's office spokesperson. Metro Council approval is required before the measure is sent to the Davidson County Election Commission for review.

What we're watching: The failed 2018 transit referendum ballot language included that estimate, plus two more figures: the construction costs and annual recurring costs once the project is complete. It's unclear if this year's ballot measure will also disclose all three numbers to voters.

According to the finance department, the annual recurring cost of O'Connell's transportation improvement proposal is $111 million.

The administration said last month that funding construction would cost $3.1 billion.

Zoom in: The $6.93 billion encompasses the construction costs plus operating costs, financing expenses and the reserves, according to the mayor's office.

What he's saying: "While this estimate uses nearly the same methodology, comparing it to 2018 has little utility because the underlying projects are different," Metro finance director Kevin Crumbo said in a statement.

Catch up quick: O'Connell proposes to raise the city's sales tax by half a cent to pay for expanded bus service, including bus rapid transit on busy roads, modernized traffic signals and more sidewalks. O'Connell is also proposing new transit hubs and park-and-ride facilities.