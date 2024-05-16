Titans open the NFL season against Bears

The Titans will begin their season in Chicago against the Bears and new quarterback Caleb Williams. State of play: The Bears enter the season with high expectations after selecting Williams with the first overall pick in the NFL draft. Chicago also added veteran receiver Keenan Allen and rookie receiver Rome Odunze.

The Titans' only primetime game will be Sept. 30 when they travel to Miami to play the Dolphins.

The intrigue: The NFL released its schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday — an event that the league has turned into a holiday for football nerds. There's a competition among NFL teams to come up with the most creative way to unveil their schedules on social media.

Last year, the Titans' marketing department sent the internet on fire with a video starring Lower Broad tourists announcing the team's schedule. The video garnered over 30 million views on X and was nominated for a regional Emmy.

The latest: For this year's schedule release, the Titans' marketing team played the hits. To unveil the schedule, the team once again interviewed tourists about its 2024 opponents.

A tourist described the Jets, the Titans' Week 2 opponent, as "they peaked in 1970."

What we're watching: The Titans have a particularly hard stretch of games beginning in late October with a road game against the Bills, who are perennial playoff contenders.

That's followed by a road tilt with the Lions, who reached the NFC title game last season. After returning home to play the Patriots, the Titans hit the road again to play the Chargers in Los Angeles.

The Titans' 2024 schedule

Week 1: at Bears

Week 2: vs. Jets

Week 3: vs. Packers

Week 4: at Dolphins

Week 5: Bye

Week 6: vs. Colts

Week 7: at Bills

Week 8: at Lions

Week 9: vs. Patriots

Week 10: at Chargers

Week 11: vs. Vikings

Week 12: at Texans

Week 13: at Commanders

Week 14: vs. Jaguars

Week 15: vs. Bengals

Week 16: at Colts

Week 17: at Jaguars

Week 18: vs. Texans