May 15, 2024

Steve Martin and Martin Short headline show at Opry House

Martin Short, left, and Steve Martin on the red carpet at this year's Emmy Awards. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Steve Martin and Martin Short, the comedy legends who remain at the top of their games decades into their careers, are coming to Nashville for a unique music and comedy show at the Opry House.

Between the lines: The show, which will take place Sept. 19, is humbly titled "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life." The evening will include stand-up, film clips, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business.

  • They'll also be joined onstage by the Steep Canyon Rangers, a bluegrass band in which Martin frequently performs. A limited number of face-value tickets are still available.

What's happening: The comedy duo is in the midst of a renaissance thanks to their popular comedy-mystery series "Only Murders in the Building."

Flashback: Martin has been performing in Nashville for decades. Before he was famous, Martin honed his stand-up during performances at Exit/In.

