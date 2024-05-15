Steve Martin and Martin Short headline show at Opry House

Steve Martin and Martin Short, the comedy legends who remain at the top of their games decades into their careers, are coming to Nashville for a unique music and comedy show at the Opry House.
Between the lines: The show, which will take place Sept. 19, is humbly titled "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life." The evening will include stand-up, film clips, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business.
They'll also be joined onstage by the Steep Canyon Rangers, a bluegrass band in which Martin frequently performs. A limited number of face-value tickets are still available.
What's happening: The comedy duo is in the midst of a renaissance thanks to their popular comedy-mystery series "Only Murders in the Building."