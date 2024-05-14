Young wants to revisit janitorial contracts

Once Young is seated on the school board, he says a top priority is to reverse the Metro Nashville Public Schools policy of outsourcing its janitorial services to private contractors.

State of play: MNPS began outsourcing the contracts for janitors, who previously worked directly for the district, in 2010.

Why it matters: Young says the district should hire janitors directly and give them pay raises.

By the numbers: A district spokesperson says the total budget for the two contracts was $24.7 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The contracts are extended through June 30, 2027.

What he's saying: "It's going to cost a lot to correct the mistake, because it certainly is going to cost more to bring them in-house," Young says. "But we dedicated a lot of recurring funding to make improvements to pay for bus drivers, paraprofessionals and raising teacher pay. I'm not saying they have enough by any means. But it's time we step up and do the same for our janitorial staff."