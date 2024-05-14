The Setlist: Goodwill's big purchase

🩺 Future obstetricians are less interested in completing their training in Tennessee and other states with abortion bans, according to new research. (WPLN)

💰 Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee is putting $26 million toward new offices in MetroCenter. (Nashville Business Journal, subscription)

🍸 The hospitality group Elia plans to open 10 new restaurants and bars in Nashville over the next three years. (Tennessean)