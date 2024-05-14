Blades Brown stars in PGA debut Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Blades Brown is interviewed after his stellar round on Saturday. Photo: Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images
Blades Brown, a 16-year-old from Brentwood Academy, blazed through the Myrtle Beach Classic over the weekend, finishing tied for 26th place.
Why it matters: Brown is a golfing phenom ranked No. 5 overall by the American Junior Golf Association. Zoom out: Blades comes from an athletic family. His mother, Rhonda Blades Brown, is a former WNBA star. The intrigue: Few could have expected Brown to perform as well as he did at Myrtle Beach. He shot a bogey-free round during a dazzling performance on Saturday. Not only did Brown make the cut in his first pro tournament, he finished -10 for the weekend. The big picture: The stellar performance was all the more meaningful because Brown's father, Parke Brown, has been battling leukemia. Beaming with pride, Parke Brown told PGAtour.com that about a year and a half ago, he was given a year to live. "The Lord gave me some more time. Special," Parke Brown said. Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more