Blades Brown stars in PGA debut

Blades Brown is interviewed after his stellar round on Saturday. Photo: Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Blades Brown, a 16-year-old from Brentwood Academy, blazed through the Myrtle Beach Classic over the weekend, finishing tied for 26th place. Why it matters: Brown is a golfing phenom ranked No. 5 overall by the American Junior Golf Association.

He has notched three consecutive individual state titles.

Zoom out: Blades comes from an athletic family. His mother, Rhonda Blades Brown, is a former WNBA star.

The intrigue: Few could have expected Brown to perform as well as he did at Myrtle Beach. He shot a bogey-free round during a dazzling performance on Saturday.

Not only did Brown make the cut in his first pro tournament, he finished -10 for the weekend.

The big picture: The stellar performance was all the more meaningful because Brown's father, Parke Brown, has been battling leukemia. Beaming with pride, Parke Brown told PGAtour.com that about a year and a half ago, he was given a year to live.