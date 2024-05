Data: Storm Prediction Center; Note: "Preliminary" reports are eyewitness storm reports issued shortly after an event but before being verified by the National Weather Service. Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios Thirteen tornadoes have been spotted in Tennessee since April, according to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. That includes reports from the deadly tornado outbreak last Wednesday.

Why it matters: The 2024 tornado season is trending toward becoming one of the most prolific in recent years, per NWS data. A preliminary count of about 598 tornadoes have been logged nationwide since April 1.

Yes, but: The national total lags behind 2019, which recorded more than 800 in April and all of May.