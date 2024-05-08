Titans add another veteran receiver

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tyler Boyd adds another veteran receiving option for the Titans. Photo: Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The Titans reached a deal with free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd, ESPN reported. Why it matters: New Titans coach Brian Callahan coached Boyd in Cincinnati, where the 29-year-old had a successful eight-year stint.

Boyd agreed to a one-year deal with $4.5 million, according to ESPN.

Boyd provides another veteran receiving option for young quarterback Will Levis. The Titans wide receiver group also features fellow free agent signings Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins.

By the numbers: Boyd was a model of consistency with the Bengals. He accumulated exactly 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns on 513 receptions.

Last season, he caught 67 passes for 667 yards and two touchdowns.

What we're watching: The additions of Ridley and Boyd call into question the future of 2022 first-round draft choice Treylon Burks, according to Titans observers.