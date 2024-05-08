Titans add another veteran receiver
The Titans reached a deal with free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd, ESPN reported.
Why it matters: New Titans coach Brian Callahan coached Boyd in Cincinnati, where the 29-year-old had a successful eight-year stint.
- Boyd agreed to a one-year deal with $4.5 million, according to ESPN.
- Boyd provides another veteran receiving option for young quarterback Will Levis. The Titans wide receiver group also features fellow free agent signings Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins.
By the numbers: Boyd was a model of consistency with the Bengals. He accumulated exactly 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns on 513 receptions.
- Last season, he caught 67 passes for 667 yards and two touchdowns.
What we're watching: The additions of Ridley and Boyd call into question the future of 2022 first-round draft choice Treylon Burks, according to Titans observers.
- "This Boyd addition is very telling about the #Titans lack of trust in Treylon Burks for sure," Mike Herndon, a columnist for the Titans website PaulKuharsky.com, said Tuesday.
- "They went out and made sure they weren't relying on a breakout season from him for a third straight year to have a decent WR room."
