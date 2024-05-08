2 hours ago - News

The Setlist: The Parthenon wants to return artifacts

🏛️ The Parthenon is seeking to return Mexican artifacts that are hundreds of years old. (Tennessean)

💰 Tennessee's gross domestic product is growing faster than the national average, but that growth is uneven across the state. (Tennessee Lookout)

⛪ The Rev. Mark Beckman, who has served as pastor at St. Henry Catholic Church since 2015, has been named the new bishop of Knoxville. (Knoxville News Sentinel)

