The Setlist: The Parthenon wants to return artifacts
🏛️ The Parthenon is seeking to return Mexican artifacts that are hundreds of years old. (Tennessean)
💰 Tennessee's gross domestic product is growing faster than the national average, but that growth is uneven across the state. (Tennessee Lookout)
⛪ The Rev. Mark Beckman, who has served as pastor at St. Henry Catholic Church since 2015, has been named the new bishop of Knoxville. (Knoxville News Sentinel)
