Five Points Pizza is expanding into Wedgewood-Houston

A preview of what's to come at the Jackalope taproom. Photo: Courtesy of Five Points Pizza

Five Points Pizza is expanding its empire. The Nashville-based slice-slingers will open a third location in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood later this year. The intrigue: The new location is a partnership with Jackalope Brewing Company. It will feature a 28-foot "semi-permanent pizza trailer" connected to the outdoor patio at Jackalope's Houston Street taproom, according to a statement.

State of plate: The new location will serve a limited menu of Five Points favorites, including pizza by the slice, 14-inch pies and garlic knots.

What's next: Construction on the Wedgewood-Houston location begins soon, with a tentative opening planned in late summer.