Five Points Pizza is expanding into Wedgewood-Houston

Five Points Pizza is expanding its empire. The Nashville-based slice-slingers will open a third location in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood later this year.
The intrigue: The new location is a partnership with Jackalope Brewing Company. It will feature a 28-foot "semi-permanent pizza trailer" connected to the outdoor patio at Jackalope's Houston Street taproom, according to a statement.
State of plate: The new location will serve a limited menu of Five Points favorites, including pizza by the slice, 14-inch pies and garlic knots.
What's next: Construction on the Wedgewood-Houston location begins soon, with a tentative opening planned in late summer.