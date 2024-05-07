6 hours ago - Food and Drink

Five Points Pizza is expanding into Wedgewood-Houston

headshot
A piece of pizza next to a can of craft beer.

A preview of what's to come at the Jackalope taproom. Photo: Courtesy of Five Points Pizza

Five Points Pizza is expanding its empire. The Nashville-based slice-slingers will open a third location in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood later this year.

The intrigue: The new location is a partnership with Jackalope Brewing Company. It will feature a 28-foot "semi-permanent pizza trailer" connected to the outdoor patio at Jackalope's Houston Street taproom, according to a statement.

State of plate: The new location will serve a limited menu of Five Points favorites, including pizza by the slice, 14-inch pies and garlic knots.

What's next: Construction on the Wedgewood-Houston location begins soon, with a tentative opening planned in late summer.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more