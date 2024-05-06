Road trip idea: Iconic West Tennessee BBQ joints

Nashville pitmaster Pat Martin's new series "Life of Fire" premieres Monday night on the Outdoor Channel. Why it matters: Martin shines a spotlight on barbecue gurus who have mastered the "old methods" of cooking over a live fire.

What to expect: The first episode focuses on West Tennessee pitmasters Daryl Ramey and Zach Parker.

If you go: Martin explained there are only three barbecue joints carrying on the West Tennessee whole hog tradition. Two of them — B.E. Scott's and Ramey's — are a breezy two-hour drive from Nashville.

The entrance to Ramey's. Photo: Nate Rau/Axios

Nate took the trip a few weeks ago. The no-frills barbecue restaurants are located about 20 minutes apart. It's a lot of pork for one trip, but it's definitely worth it for enthusiasts.

In addition to owning B.E. Scott's, Parker purchased Jacks Creek last year, which was a major step toward preserving Tennessee's BBQ history.

