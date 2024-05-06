56 mins ago - Food and Drink

Road trip idea: Iconic West Tennessee BBQ joints

headshot
The entrance to B.E. Scott's Bar-B-Que joint

The entrance to B.E. Scott's Bar-B-Que joint. Photo: Nate Rau/Axios

Nashville pitmaster Pat Martin's new series "Life of Fire" premieres Monday night on the Outdoor Channel.

Why it matters: Martin shines a spotlight on barbecue gurus who have mastered the "old methods" of cooking over a live fire.

What to expect: The first episode focuses on West Tennessee pitmasters Daryl Ramey and Zach Parker.

If you go: Martin explained there are only three barbecue joints carrying on the West Tennessee whole hog tradition. Two of them — B.E. Scott's and Ramey's — are a breezy two-hour drive from Nashville.

The entrance to Ramey's Whole Hog BBQ
The entrance to Ramey's. Photo: Nate Rau/Axios

Nate took the trip a few weeks ago. The no-frills barbecue restaurants are located about 20 minutes apart. It's a lot of pork for one trip, but it's definitely worth it for enthusiasts.

Dig in: Read our story about Martin's new show

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more