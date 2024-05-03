1 hour ago - News

The Setlist: Morales passes the torch

🚌 The anti-tax advocacy group Americans For Prosperity won't oppose Mayor O'Connell's transportation proposal. (Nashville Banner)

🎤 Morgan Wallen, who's in the midst of a three-show run at Nissan Stadium, waived his right to appear in court to face charges stemming from allegations that he threw a chair off a lower Broadway honky-tonk roof. (Tennessean)

🍽️ Tom Morales, the Nashville restaurant and hospitality executive, is handing control of his company TomKats to his children. (Nashville Business Journal, subscription)

