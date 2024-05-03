The Friday News Quiz
We're taking another swing at stumping all you smartypants.
- What's the name of the independent music venue that launched a fundraising drive?
- Is overall bus ridership in Nashville higher or lower than it was in 2014?
- What was the focus of CDC director Mandy Cohen's speech in Nashville this week?
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more