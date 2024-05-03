Predators look to stay alive in Game 6
The Predators followed up their devastating Game 4 loss with a thrilling victory in Vancouver on Tuesday to keep their season alive.
- The win improved the Predators' all-time record in playoff elimination games to 7-15.
What's next: Nashville hosts the Canucks for Game 6 at Bridgestone Arena on Friday.
- You can take in the impossibly fun playoff atmosphere even if you don't have a ticket.
- The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. is hosting a viewing party at Walk of Fame Park beginning at 4pm Friday.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more