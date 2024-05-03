1 hour ago - Things to Do

Predators look to stay alive in Game 6

headshot
Roman Josi

The Predators' Roman Josi skates with the puck during Game 4 against Vancouver. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Predators followed up their devastating Game 4 loss with a thrilling victory in Vancouver on Tuesday to keep their season alive.

  • The win improved the Predators' all-time record in playoff elimination games to 7-15.

What's next: Nashville hosts the Canucks for Game 6 at Bridgestone Arena on Friday.

  • You can take in the impossibly fun playoff atmosphere even if you don't have a ticket.
  • The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. is hosting a viewing party at Walk of Fame Park beginning at 4pm Friday.
