35 mins ago - News

The Setlist: New Whites Creek music complex

headshot
Illustration of the "Batman building" in Nashville with a bat-signal, with a note instead of a bat, shining on it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🎶 Plans for a 55-acre production and music rehearsal campus are underway in the Whites Creek area. (Nashville Business Journal, subscription)

🗓️ Pro-Palestine protests at Vanderbilt University have been taking place for over a month. (Tennessean)

🍎 Vanderbilt announced yesterday it will offer a full ride to MNPS students who qualify for a Pell Grant or whose parents' income is $100,000 or less. (Vanderbilt)

☑️ United Methodist delegates voted to reverse a longstanding ban on LGBTQ clergy. (WPLN)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Nashville in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more