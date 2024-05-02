The Setlist: New Whites Creek music complex

🎶 Plans for a 55-acre production and music rehearsal campus are underway in the Whites Creek area. (Nashville Business Journal, subscription)

🗓️ Pro-Palestine protests at Vanderbilt University have been taking place for over a month. (Tennessean)

🍎 Vanderbilt announced yesterday it will offer a full ride to MNPS students who qualify for a Pell Grant or whose parents' income is $100,000 or less. (Vanderbilt)

☑️ United Methodist delegates voted to reverse a longstanding ban on LGBTQ clergy. (WPLN)