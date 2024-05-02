Remembering the 2010 flood on its anniversary
The historic flood that killed 11 people in the Nashville area and caused more than $2 billion in private property damage took place 14 years ago this week.
By the numbers: During a 36-hour stretch of May 1-2, 2010, 13.57 inches of rain fell, according to the National Weather Service.
- The Cumberland River crested at 51.86 feet. Flood stage is 40 feet.
- Approximately 10,000 people were displaced from their homes.
- Volunteers responded in droves. According to then-Mayor Karl Dean's office, 29,000 volunteers provided 375,000 hours of service to flood victims.
Go deeper: Read the Tennessean's coverage marking the 10-year anniversary.
