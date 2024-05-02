Remembering the 2010 flood on its anniversary

The historic flood that killed 11 people in the Nashville area and caused more than $2 billion in private property damage took place 14 years ago this week.

By the numbers: During a 36-hour stretch of May 1-2, 2010, 13.57 inches of rain fell, according to the National Weather Service.

The Cumberland River crested at 51.86 feet. Flood stage is 40 feet.

Approximately 10,000 people were displaced from their homes.

Volunteers responded in droves. According to then-Mayor Karl Dean's office, 29,000 volunteers provided 375,000 hours of service to flood victims.

