Fun stuff to do in Nashville this weekend

Horses race around the track at last year's Kentucky Derby. Photo: Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The 53rd annual spring edition of the Tennessee Craft Fair takes place Friday-Sunday on the Centennial Park lawn, with artisans on hand to sell their handmade goods. Shuttles will run Saturday and Sunday from the HCA parking lots to the fair entrance.

🏇 The Kentucky Derby: It might take place a ways north of Nashville, but you don't have to go far to join in on Saturday. Several local bars are planning watch parties, including Von Elrod's, Jasper's and Acme Feed & Seed.

🏟 Morgan Wallen: The country music star has a three-night run at Nissan Stadium starting Thursday.

🌳 Trolls at Cheekwood: A new installation that debuts Thursday at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens includes six giant troll sculptures that are "intertwined with Cheekwood's unique gardens, trees and historic landscape."

The trolls will be on display through Sept. 1.

🏒 Predators: The Predators' playoff run continues Friday with game six against the Canucks at Bridgestone Arena. Tickets are on sale here.

If the Predators win, the two teams will be tied, and will face off again on Sunday. If they lose, it'll be the end of the road for the Predators this postseason.

💃 Girl in Red: The indie rocker Girl in Red will play the Ryman Auditorium on Sunday.

🇲🇽 Cinco de Mayo: Sunday is Cinco de Mayo, and Nashville celebrations include mariachi, margarita specials and bar crawls. NewsChannel 5 has a guide to the fun.