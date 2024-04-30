Billie Eilish to play Bridgestone Arena in November
Alt-pop star Billie Eilish will headline Bridgestone Arena this fall as part of her tour spanning three continents.
Between the lines: Eilish hits the road in conjunction with her upcoming third studio album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft."
- The album hits streaming services May 17.
- The Bridgestone show will take place Nov. 6.
The tour's stops include New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.
- Eilish will also perform in Australia and Europe.
Catch up quick: The 22-year-old won a Golden Globe, two Grammys and an Oscar for the song "What Was I Made For?" created for the hit movie "Barbie."
What's next: American Express card members will be able to purchase tickets beginning tomorrow. General sales start Friday on billieeilish.com.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more