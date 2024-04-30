37 mins ago - Things to Do

Billie Eilish to play Bridgestone Arena in November

Billie Eilish on stage

Billie Elish performs at Coachella earlier this month. Photo: Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Alt-pop star Billie Eilish will headline Bridgestone Arena this fall as part of her tour spanning three continents.

Between the lines: Eilish hits the road in conjunction with her upcoming third studio album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft."

  • The album hits streaming services May 17.
  • The Bridgestone show will take place Nov. 6.

The tour's stops include New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.

  • Eilish will also perform in Australia and Europe.

Catch up quick: The 22-year-old won a Golden Globe, two Grammys and an Oscar for the song "What Was I Made For?" created for the hit movie "Barbie."

What's next: American Express card members will be able to purchase tickets beginning tomorrow. General sales start Friday on billieeilish.com.

