Billie Eilish to play Bridgestone Arena in November

Alt-pop star Billie Eilish will headline Bridgestone Arena this fall as part of her tour spanning three continents.

Between the lines: Eilish hits the road in conjunction with her upcoming third studio album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft."

The album hits streaming services May 17.

The Bridgestone show will take place Nov. 6.

The tour's stops include New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.

Eilish will also perform in Australia and Europe.

Catch up quick: The 22-year-old won a Golden Globe, two Grammys and an Oscar for the song "What Was I Made For?" created for the hit movie "Barbie."

What's next: American Express card members will be able to purchase tickets beginning tomorrow. General sales start Friday on billieeilish.com.