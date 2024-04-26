Plan ahead for a firefly free-for-all

The National Park Service is opening a lottery at 10am to give people an opportunity to surround themselves with the glow of thousands of fireflies.

Why it matters: Tennessee's Elkmont Campground at Great Smoky Mountains National Park (about a four-hour drive from Nashville) offers tourists the chance to watch fireflies illuminate the night in search of mates for roughly two weeks each spring.

How it works: The synchronous firefly viewing will take place June 3-10.

NPS uses a randomized computer drawing system for reservations to reduce park traffic that would disturb the fireflies.

A total of 1,120 vehicle reservations, 140 per night, will be issued through the lottery.

What's next: Visit Recreation.gov to apply. The lottery closes at 11:59pm Monday.

Applicants will find out if they are successful in mid-May.

