Effort to ban LGBTQ+ pride flag in Tennessee schools falters

The Tennessee Senate stopped a bill this week that was designed to ban LGBTQ+ pride flags in public schools. Why it matters: In recent years, the Republican majority in the Tennessee General Assembly has advanced several bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community. But this measure wilted under bipartisan opposition in the Senate.

State of play: Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, the Republican speaker of the Senate, told WKRN that the state attorney general told him the flag bill could lose a constitutional challenge even if it was amended.

McNally voted against the bill while several other Republicans didn't vote. The bill failed 13-6.

What he's saying: "I'm tired of giving money to the ACLU," McNally told the TV station, referencing the successful lawsuits launched by the civil rights group over past Tennessee measures.

Zoom out: Other LGBTQ-focused bills have advanced this year. Earlier this month, Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill that allows adults who oppose LGBTQ+ identities to foster and adopt kids who identify that way.