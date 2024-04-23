Share on email (opens in new window)

Oracle's Larry Ellison says the company will locate its world headquarters in Nashville. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Oracle chairman Larry Ellison made the surprise announcement Tuesday that the company is moving its world headquarters to Nashville. The big picture: Oracle's $1.35 billion corporate campus and promised 8,500 jobs were already in the pipeline for the River North property on the East Bank.

It's not immediately clear what Ellison's announcement will mean for Oracle's presence in Nashville in terms of new jobs or more investment.

Ellison made the announcement at the health care industry summit, which Oracle hosted in Nashville.

What he said: Ellison celebrated Nashville as a health care leader and a "fabulous place to live."

The health care industry accounts for $68 billion in local economic impact and employs 333,000 workers regionally, according to the most recent numbers from the Nashville Health Care Council.

The intrigue: A spokesperson for Mayor Freddie O'Connell said the city is eager to talk to Oracle about what locating the world HQ here might mean.

The city approved a $175 million economic development deal for infrastructure at the campus in 2021.

"We've been actively engaged with Oracle since very soon after taking office, and it's been clear that they intended to enhance the level of activity at their River North campus," O'Connell said in a statement.

Editor's note: The headline has been corrected to reflect Larry Ellison is Oracle's chairman (not CEO), and the story to note the announcement was Tuesday (not Monday).