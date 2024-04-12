Your guide to Pilates studios in Nashville

It appears Axios Nashville readers are a bunch of rabid Pilates enthusiasts. The intrigue: A few weeks ago, we reported on how Pilates is surpassing high-impact workouts like CrossFit as the most popular exercise trend. We asked readers to explain why they like Pilates, as well as their favorite Nashville-area studios.

Readers responded in droves. We haven't gotten this many comments since Nate asked readers to help convince Axios Nashville coauthor Adam Tamburin to watch "The Office."

What they're saying: Kelsey K. brought her love of Pilates with her to Nashville when she moved here from Los Angeles. She says her favorite studio is True Form in Cool Springs.

"I wish we had the number of studios and the instructors like they have there [in L.A.]! A girl can dream," Kelsey says.

🥇One of the most recommended studios was Forza Pilates, which opened recently in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood. Katherine G. says "it's the most stunning place you've ever seen."

Jessi B. also suggests Forza, and she complimented owner Sydney Dumler for working with Pilates beginners.

💪🏾 Stephanie R. says she relies on Club Pilates in the Capitol View neighborhood. "I am in my late 50s and need to strengthen/maintain muscle and improve my balance without getting injured," Stephanie says.

Club Pilates also got a shoutout from Julie L., who says she's been taking classes consistently for about three months. "I discovered Pilates after doing physical therapy for aching joints and I'm so glad I did!"

🧘 If you're looking for individual training or smaller class sizes, Lisa Q. recommends Nashville Pilates Company in Germantown near City House restaurant. She says it offers private lessons and group classes with no more than four people.

🤕 Several readers said Pilates is especially helpful if you have old sports injuries.

Yuri N. says he works out with a group of friends in a neighborhood park, and they start by doing "pre-hab" Pilates-like movements before their training.

"I'm 40 and have several injuries from past sports and moving to more of a 'restorative' mindset has helped me build resilience and core strength," he says.

🚲 Garnett D. turns to Peloton for functional fitness content. "I have found a lot of benefit in using the yoga, yoga conditioning, and Pilates content included in the Peloton membership, particularly when combined with a 'power zone' class on the bike that often focuses more on endurance than [high intensity interval training]."

‼️ Chelsea P. was short and to the point with her recommended pilates studio: "STUDIO PILATES!!" she says in all caps.