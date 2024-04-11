2 hours ago - News
The Setlist: Scene of Wallen arrest attracts tourists
🪑 Tourists visiting Chief's on Broadway have come by asking to see the chair that country star Morgan Wallen allegedly threw from the roof over the weekend. (People)
🛫 Gov. Bill Lee proposed state funds to incentivize airlines to add nonstop overseas flights. (Nashville Business Journal, subscription)
🗳️ New data shows Tennessee is among the worst states for voter participation. (Nashville Banner)
