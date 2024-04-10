New poll measures Taylor Swift's political clout

Taylor Swift carries considerable political clout according to a new poll, though it probably isn't enough to alter election outcomes in Tennessee. Why it matters: Swift is colossally popular entering the 2024 general election, which once again figures to be closely contested nationwide.

Swift has been more vocal politically in recent years, criticizing Republican politicians such as former President Trump and Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

By the numbers: According to a poll by the Beacon Center, a libertarian political think tank, 37% of registered Tennessee voters said they were Taylor Swift fans.

Of those who identified as fans, 12% said that if Taylor Swift endorsed a candidate for president or U.S. Senate, it would make them more likely to vote for that candidate. By comparison, 5% of fans said it would make them less likely to vote for the Swift-backed candidate.

What he's saying: "While Taylor Swift's endorsement likely wouldn't impact the outcome of the presidential or Senate race in Tennessee, it could make a huge difference in swing states if the numbers are similar in other parts of the country," Beacon Center spokesperson Mark Cunningham tells Axios.

Cunningham says the Beacon Center asked voters about Swift because there's increased chatter about her political clout ahead of the November election.

The intrigue: Swift's criticisms of Blackburn have drawn headlines in Tennessee since the superstar singer-songwriter rose to fame in Nashville.

Swift said she wouldn't vote for Blackburn in 2018 and called the senator "Trump in a wig" in the Netflix documentary "Miss Americana."

Although Swift isn't a fan, Blackburn is one of Congress' leading advocates for the music industry. She championed the landmark Music Modernization Act and more recently has pushed for reforms of the live event ticketing industry.

The fine print: The poll of 1,197 registered voters was conducted March 15 through April 2 and has a margin of error of 2.77%.