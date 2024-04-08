Share your eclipse experience
Eclipse day has arrived, and we already know our readers are excited.
The big picture: Some of us are hitting the road to chase the path of totality and relive our 2017 memories. Others are staying put and hoping for a clear view from Nashville, where about 95% will be covered.
State of play: It's a tough forecast for eclipse watchers in Middle Tennessee. While it is difficult to predict, the National Weather Service reported cloud cover in Nashville could be at 68% at the peak of the eclipse.
- Skies should be clearer northwest of Nashville.
What's happening: In Nashville, the partial solar eclipse will last from around 12:44-3:20pm, according to NASA. Peak coverage should take place at about 2:03pm.
📣 Tell us: However you decide to celebrate, we want to hear about your experiences. Reply to this email and let us know how things go for you.
- Did you get stuck in eclipse traffic? Did you have an emotional reaction? Did Mother Nature block your view? We want to hear about it.
- Be sure to share pictures in your eclipse glasses, too. We'll share our favorite tidbits in an upcoming newsletter.
