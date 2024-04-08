Share your eclipse experience

Eclipse day has arrived, and we already know our readers are excited.

The big picture: Some of us are hitting the road to chase the path of totality and relive our 2017 memories. Others are staying put and hoping for a clear view from Nashville, where about 95% will be covered.

State of play: It's a tough forecast for eclipse watchers in Middle Tennessee. While it is difficult to predict, the National Weather Service reported cloud cover in Nashville could be at 68% at the peak of the eclipse.

Skies should be clearer northwest of Nashville.

What's happening: In Nashville, the partial solar eclipse will last from around 12:44-3:20pm, according to NASA. Peak coverage should take place at about 2:03pm.

📣 Tell us: However you decide to celebrate, we want to hear about your experiences. Reply to this email and let us know how things go for you.