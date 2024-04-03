Apr 3, 2024 - Sports

Notre Dame's Joe Alt linked to Titans in NFL draft

Notre Dame's Joe Alt

Notre Dame lineman Joe Alt is a possibility for the Titans to draft at pick No. 7. Photo: Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

If recent NFL mock drafts are to be believed, then Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt ought to start shopping for a house in Nashville right now.

State of play: The Titans are slated to pick seventh in the NFL draft, which will take place April 25-27.

  • Two factors indicate offensive tackle as the most likely option if the Titans stand pat and pick at No. 7: First, at least four quarterbacks are predicted to go in the top six picks — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and fast-rising J.J. McCarthy.
  • Second, the Titans addressed the wide receiver position with the free agent signing of Calvin Ridley, leading draft experts to link prospects like Alt to Tennessee.

Why it matters: The Titans offensive line was horrible last season, and solidifying the unit is viewed as a top priority. General manager Ran Carthon already signed free agent center Lloyd Cushenberry to reinforce the interior of the line.

Zoom out: Titans reporter Jim Wyatt published a roundup of 25 recent mock drafts, in which draft experts try to predict teams' first round selections.

  • Alt was mocked to the Titans in 20 of the 25 predictions. Penn State's Olu Fashanu, another offensive tackle, was selected by the Titans in three of the mocks.
  • Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham was also a Titans possibility, according to one mock.

What they're saying: NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein describes Alt as a "long-limbed team captain with NFL-quality tackle play coursing through his veins."

  • Alt's dad John Alt is a former NFL lineman.
