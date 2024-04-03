Share on email (opens in new window)

Notre Dame lineman Joe Alt is a possibility for the Titans to draft at pick No. 7. Photo: Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

If recent NFL mock drafts are to be believed, then Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt ought to start shopping for a house in Nashville right now. State of play: The Titans are slated to pick seventh in the NFL draft, which will take place April 25-27.

Two factors indicate offensive tackle as the most likely option if the Titans stand pat and pick at No. 7: First, at least four quarterbacks are predicted to go in the top six picks — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and fast-rising J.J. McCarthy.

Second, the Titans addressed the wide receiver position with the free agent signing of Calvin Ridley, leading draft experts to link prospects like Alt to Tennessee.

Why it matters: The Titans offensive line was horrible last season, and solidifying the unit is viewed as a top priority. General manager Ran Carthon already signed free agent center Lloyd Cushenberry to reinforce the interior of the line.

Zoom out: Titans reporter Jim Wyatt published a roundup of 25 recent mock drafts, in which draft experts try to predict teams' first round selections.

Alt was mocked to the Titans in 20 of the 25 predictions. Penn State's Olu Fashanu, another offensive tackle, was selected by the Titans in three of the mocks.

Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham was also a Titans possibility, according to one mock.

What they're saying: NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein describes Alt as a "long-limbed team captain with NFL-quality tackle play coursing through his veins."