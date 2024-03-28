Mar 28, 2024 - News

Suburbs drive Nashville-area population growth

Change in population, 2020 to 2023
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Axios Visuals

The Nashville area's population grew by 4% between 2020 and 2023, led by the region's booming suburbs.

By the numbers: According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Davidson County's population dropped by 0.5%.

  • But Nashville is in the midst of a suburban explosion. Wilson County led the way with 10.1% growth between 2020 and 2023.
  • Rutherford County saw a 6.9% increase, Williamson County went up by 6% and Sumner County grew by 5.4%

The intrigue: The growth could have political implications, according to the Tennessee Lookout's Adam Friedman.

  • Due to the anticipated population increase, the Volunteer State is on track to gain a 10th U.S. House seat when redistricting takes place in 2032.
  • The congressional map was redrawn two years ago after redistricting, giving Republicans eight seats and Democrats just one.
