Mar 28, 2024 - News
Suburbs drive Nashville-area population growth
The Nashville area's population grew by 4% between 2020 and 2023, led by the region's booming suburbs.
By the numbers: According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Davidson County's population dropped by 0.5%.
- But Nashville is in the midst of a suburban explosion. Wilson County led the way with 10.1% growth between 2020 and 2023.
- Rutherford County saw a 6.9% increase, Williamson County went up by 6% and Sumner County grew by 5.4%
The intrigue: The growth could have political implications, according to the Tennessee Lookout's Adam Friedman.
- Due to the anticipated population increase, the Volunteer State is on track to gain a 10th U.S. House seat when redistricting takes place in 2032.
- The congressional map was redrawn two years ago after redistricting, giving Republicans eight seats and Democrats just one.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.